Meghalaya courts are dealing with a backlog of 1,747 cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, according to data presented by Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh during the recent Assembly session.

The state has six specialised POCSO courts, but the volume of cases continues to challenge the system. Judicial magistrates, who handle POCSO cases, are also managing other court matters, which contributes to delays. Issues such as frequent cancellations of hearings, due to the absence of accused, survivors, or witnesses for reasons like illness or exams, are compounding the problem.

Despite resolving 894 POCSO cases by June 2024, the backlog remains significant. Further, Juvenile Justice Boards are dealing with 280 cases involving minors in conflict with the law, adding to the overall delay.

The increasing number of cases has stretched the system's capacity, and complex legal procedures, including mandatory psychological assessments, further slow the process.

Logistical issues also affect the situation, as magistrates and board members must travel to three observation homes for juveniles located in different districts, impacting the efficiency of case processing.