The theme video and mascot for the 6th Meghalaya Games was unveiled during the curtain raiser event at District Library Auditorium, Jowai on January 13.

Sports Minister Shakhliar Warjri, who attended the event as the chief guest, launched the theme song "Niom Beit Naphang" and the mascot "U Kiang".

The theme song of the competition highlights sportsmanship and unity, while the mascot embodies the essence of a freedom fighter's spirit.

The Meghalaya Games is being held from January January 20 to 25. The opening day is scheduled to begin on Meghalaya's 53rd anniversary.

Jowai MLA and Chairman of Meghalaya Urban Development Agency (MUDA) Wailadmiki Shylla attended the curtain raiser as the guest of honour.

Minister Warjri, accompanied with other officials also inspected the venue in order to assess the preparations for the upcoming categories. The event will see the participation of over 3,500 athletes under 25 disciplines.

Taking to his official social media handle, Warjri informed that the event witnessed musical performances showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Meghalaya. "In my address, I emphasized the significance of hosting the Meghalaya Games in different districts each year. This not only provides a platform for athletes to shine but also drives development and growth across the districts, fostering unity and progress throughout Meghalaya," he added.

He further extended heartfelt wishes to all athletes competing across various disciplines.

"May this edition of the Meghalaya Games be the most successful and inspiring yet, celebrating sportsmanship, pride, and the spirit of our beautiful state," he added.

With only a few days left for the much-anticipated state games event, preparations are underway in full swing to ensure its successful execution.