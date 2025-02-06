Meghalaya police apprehended nine Bangladeshi nationals who had entered India unlawfully. The arrests were made during a routine check in Dalamgre village, located in the West Garo Hills district, which shares a border with Bangladesh.

According to official sources, the individuals were intercepted at approximately 8:00 PM on Tuesday as they attempted to cross the Dalu border into India. They were traveling in two Maruti vans bearing registration numbers ML14A 0593 and ML09A 3830. The police, upon stopping the vehicles for inspection, discovered that the occupants were foreign nationals without valid documentation.

Upon further investigation, authorities seized 12 mobile phones with multiple SIM cards, Indian currency, Aadhar cards, and other documents suspected to be forged or illegally acquired. These materials have been taken into custody as evidence. Additionally, the two vehicles used for transportation were also confiscated.

The incident has raised concerns regarding the facilitation of illegal immigration. In connection with the case, police arrested three Indian nationals believed to have assisted the Bangladeshis in their unlawful entry.