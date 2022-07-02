Meghalaya's opposition Trinamool Congress (TMC) filed an FIR with the state police's cyber unit in response to a bogus press release issued in the name of party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who visited the state on June 29.

The TMC claimed that the fake and fabricated press release was circulated to ruin the reputation of the party and demanded that Meghalaya Police take immediate action to apprehend those responsible for preparing and distributing the false and fabricated press release.

“Today, Meghalaya Pradesh Trinamool Congress has officially fed an FIR against some unknown miscreants who have circulated a fake press release regards the candidates to be contesting for the upcoming 2023 state legislative assembly election.

This FIR that the party has filed today is a warning to the people who used to be involved in such kind of matters”, said an AITC member.