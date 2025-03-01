The Meghalaya police arrested a 29-year-old man in Ri-Bhoi district, after suspected heroin worth Rs 10 lakh was seized from his possession.

The man has been identified as a resident of Assam's Chirang district.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team apprehended the person when he was travelling from Guwahati to Shillong in a tourist taxi, Ri-Bhoi SP Vivekanand Singh told PTI.

According to the senior police officer, approximately 36.03 grams of suspected heroin were recovered from his possession, and the market value of the seized contraband is over Rs 10 lakh.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered at the Nongpoh Police Station in the district, and the investigation is underway, the SP said.