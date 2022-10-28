Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on October 28 informed that the second phase of border talks between Assam and Meghalaya will be held within the next few weeks.

“It will be an endeavour to ensure that within the next few weeks, we will try to meet the regional committees and the chief ministers together to take the discussion forward,” CM Sangma said while speaking to reporters.

Sangma further informed that the two-state governments could not meet due to Puja and Diwali holidays.

CM Sangma informed us that different regional committees have been formed and they are moving forward.

“Some of the regional committees from Meghalaya have visited the locations and had their first round of meetings,” the CM added.

When asked, Sangma said that he had personally visited the Assam Chief Minister recently, adding, ''We had an evening together and that’s it”.

On September 26, the state government constituted and asked the three regional committees to examine and submit their reports on the present status of the remaining six areas of difference shared with Assam within a period of 45 days.

The six areas include Langpih in West Khasi Hills District, Borduar, Nongwah-Mawtamur, Deshdoomreah, Block-II in Ri Bhoi district, and Block-I, Psiar-Khanduli in West Jaintia Hills district.

The six-member regional committee for Ri Bhoi District is being headed by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, the regional committee for West Khasi Hills District by cabinet minister Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar and the regional committee for West Jaintia Hills District by cabinet minister Sniawbhalang Dhar.