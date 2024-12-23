Security forces apprehended a notorious cadre of the Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) - Khaplang (K-YA) faction on December 22.

The individual, identified as David Konyak, was arrested from Namtola, located in Charaideo district of Assam, following specific intelligence inputs.

The Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Assam Police coordinated their efforts to nab Konyak, who had been actively involved in extortion and abduction-related activities in the bordering regions of Assam and Nagaland.

This operation is seen as a significant achievement in curbing the activities of insurgent groups operating along the Assam-Nagaland border.

Following his arrest, Konyak has been handed over to the Assam Police for further investigation. Authorities are expected to probe his involvement in various criminal activities and assess any potential links to larger insurgent networks in the region.

This successful apprehension highlights the ongoing efforts of security forces to combat insurgent activities and ensure the safety and security of the northeastern states.