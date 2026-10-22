Two bike-borne men allegedly hurled petrol bombs at a building housing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Shillong in the early hours of Thursday, October 22, marking the second attack on a government establishment in the city in two days, police said.

The incident occurred in the Langkyrding area of East Khasi Hills district. No structural damage to the building was reported, Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said.

According to the police officer, the guard inside the building was unaware of the attack until Thursday morning.

Police are scanning CCTV footage to identify the suspects, while a case is being registered in connection with the incident. Patrolling has also been intensified in the area, Syiem said.

The latest attack comes a day after a similar incident was reported at the health department office in Shillong's Laitumkhrah area on Wednesday morning.

The back-to-back incidents have raised concerns over the security of government establishments in the Meghalaya capital, with police intensifying surveillance and patrols as the investigation continues.

