Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister and Chairman of the High-Level Committee (HLC), Prestone Tyngsong said the Urban Affairs Department is working on the Blueprint for the relocation of residents from Harijan Colony in Them Iewmawlong.

The total number of families included in the relocation by the department is 342 families.

“The priority is to identify more places for relocating the residents of Harijan Colony and once the sites are identified the government will invite the Harijan Panchayat Committee for talks”, said DCM Tynsong speaking to reporters.

The Deputy Chief Minister informed that the department of Urban Affairs has been assigned the task of identifying more locations to accommodate the 342 families - 3 acres of land in Mawbah near the Tuberculosis (Reid Provincial Chest) Hospital as the main site for the relocation.

He also said that once all the sites are identified, only then the government will be able to tell the exact site for relocating the residents.

It may be mentioned, that the MLA Mohendro Rapsang along with the residents of Mawbah has opposed the plan of the state government to provide 3 acres of land in Mawbah for relocation of the Harijaan residents (Sweeper Colony residents) from Them Iew Mawlong.