The Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya Frontier has ramped up security measures along its 444-kilometre stretch of the India-Bangladesh border in response to ongoing unrest in Bangladesh. The move aims to bolster border management and prevent illegal crossings and smuggling activities.

Inspector General Harbax Singh Dhillon reported that BSF personnel and field commanders are maintaining heightened vigilance. The troops are closely monitoring the situation across the international border to address any unforeseen circumstances, Dhillon stated.

Senior officers and commandants have been deployed to the border region and instructed to operate in mission mode. All land customs stations and integrated check posts along Meghalaya's international border are on high alert, with civilian movement restricted.

In coordination with the BSF, the Meghalaya state government has imposed a night curfew along the entire international border. Local police and civil administration have also increased vigilance and advised villagers to remain extra alert.

These measures come as part of a comprehensive strategy to ensure effective border control and maintain security in light of the evolving situation in neighbouring Bangladesh.