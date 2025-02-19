A Sector Commander-level coordination meeting between the Border Security Force (BSF) of India and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) was held today near BGB BOP Jawdanga in Bangladesh to enhance bilateral relations and address key border-related issues.

The BSF delegation was led by Lalit Mohan Sharma, DIG, Sector HQ BSF Tura, while the BGB delegation was headed by Col. Sarker Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman, PBGMS, PSC, Sector Commander, BGB Mymensingh, Bangladesh.

During the meeting, the commanders discussed various border security concerns, including the Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) and other matters of mutual interest.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the discussions, reaffirming their commitment to maintaining a peaceful and secure border environment.

Both forces acknowledged the ongoing efforts to prevent trans-border crimes and strengthen cooperation, agreeing to hold regular coordination meetings to ensure smoother border management operations.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, reflecting the friendly bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh.