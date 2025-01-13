Border Security Force (BSF) Director General, Daljit Singh Chawdhary, on January 12 visited ICP Dawki, holding various discussions.

He visited ICP Dawki, where he was received by Brig General Md. Shahidul Islam, BGB NE Region Cdr, Sarail at Tamabil (BD) and given a guard of honour.

They held informal talks.

Chawdhary also visited the AOR of 4th Batallion where he addressed the troops at a Prahari Samelan, focusing on health, stress-free living, and the current security situation along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The BSF DG also visited LPAI where he was received by TC Chacko, the Land Port Manager, along with H.S. Dhillon, IG Meghalaya Frontier and other officials.

Chacko briefed the officials on the functioning of the facility.

He also interacted with officers at Ftr HQ Umpling, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and commitment to duty while receiving a guard of honour.