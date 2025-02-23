Meghalaya Border Security Force (BSF) on February 23 successfully intercepted and apprehended six Bangladeshi nationals attempting to enter India illegally. The operation, conducted based on specific intelligence inputs, was part of the BSF’s ongoing efforts to curb trans-border crimes and infiltration.

In a targeted operation, BSF personnel from the 4th Battalion intercepted four Bangladeshi nationals along the international border in the West Jaintia Hills district. In a separate incident, troops of the 1st Battalion apprehended two more individuals near the international border in South Garo Hills.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that some of the detained individuals had been employed as masons in Basantpur, Mumbai, while a Bangladeshi woman had traveled to Mumbai for her husband's medical treatment. Meanwhile, the individuals apprehended in South Garo Hills reportedly entered Indian territory inadvertently.

Following due legal procedures, all six apprehended individuals were handed over to local police authorities for further investigation and necessary action.