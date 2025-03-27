The 4th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya successfully thwarted a cattle smuggling attempt near the international border in West Jaintia Hills District.



Acting on specific intelligence inputs, BSF personnel launched a swift operation after receiving information about the illegal stocking of cattle in a betel nut garden for smuggling into Bangladesh. The operation resulted in the seizure of 22 buffaloes and the apprehension of five Indian nationals involved in the illicit activity.



The accused individuals failed to provide any valid justification for the possession and stocking of the cattle when intercepted by security forces.



Following standard legal procedures, the seized cattle and the detained individuals were handed over to the Police Patrol Post (PPP) in Muktapur for further investigation and necessary legal action.