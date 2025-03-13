Reports identifying Byrnihat as the world's most polluted city have prompted Meghalaya's Chief Minister to call for collaborative action with neighbouring Assam to address the environmental crisis affecting the border region.

"There are concerns on both sides of the border, and hence it is an issue that must be addressed by both states together," the Chief Minister stated during his assembly address.

The statement comes in response to the IQAir World Air Quality Report 2024, which reported Byrnihat as having an average PM 2.5 concentration of 128.2 micrograms per cubic meter. However, the Chief Minister disputed these figures, citing data from the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) showing a significantly lower annual average of 50.1 micrograms per cubic meter for 2024.

Following surprise inspections in January and February 2025, the MSPCB issued closure notices to seven industrial units and imposed environmental compensation on two others for violations including non-operation of pollution control devices and failure to transmit emission data.

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Despite these closures, air quality index readings from a monitoring station in Balipathar, Assam, continued to show "poor" or "very poor" levels. The Chief Minister pointed to this as evidence that "the major source of air pollution may be attributed to industries and other activities along the Assam side."

The statement highlighted the industrial disparity between the two states, noting that Byrnihat in Assam hosts 20 red-category industries compared to just five in Meghalaya's Byrnihat. The Central Pollution Control Board has designated the Assam portion as a "critically polluted area."

"Let me assure, especially the citizens of Byrnihat area on both sides, whether in Assam or Meghalaya, that we are concerned about this particular issue, and we will leave no stone unturned to ensure that this issue is resolved or minimised to the maximum level," the Chief Minister promised.

To address the crisis, the Meghalaya government has engaged the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research to conduct an emission inventory and source apportionment study of the area. The Chief Minister also revealed having written to Assam's Chief Minister requesting a joint action plan involving experts and officials from both states.

"The health and the overall environment of that area is a very important concern for the government," the Chief Minister emphasised, adding that both states would implement existing legal provisions to collaboratively tackle the pollution crisis.