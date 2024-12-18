Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday unveiled a financial grant initiative for film production at the Hello Meghalaya Conclave 2024.

As part of the state's ongoing efforts to support local filmmakers, a grant of Rs 35 lakh each was awarded to filmmakers Dominic Sangma, Pradip Kurbah, and Simi Khongtiang.

The announcement comes as the state continues to promote its Over-The-Top (OTT) platform, 'Hello Meghalaya,' which aims to boost the state's entertainment industry by providing financial backing to local content creators. Under this initiative, filmmakers can access up to Rs 5 lakh per project, with additional funding available for films that gain national or international recognition.

Since its launch in July 2023, 'Hello Meghalaya' has become the second state-run OTT platform in India, following Kerala’s example. The platform allows local content creators, including musicians and filmmakers, to upload their work and receive financial support.

Further, content creators can earn up to Rs 18,000 per month for maximum uploads, with the potential for more earnings based on the popularity of their content. The platform also provides opportunities for short video and short film producers to showcase their work.