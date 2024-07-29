Nongstoin and Ri-Bhoi District Sports Associations continued their impressive run in the Meghalaya Youth League 2024, securing victories in both U-14 and U-16 categories yesterday.

Ri-Bhoi showcased their prowess in Zone C at UUP Stadium, Pynursla, thrashing Riwar Mihngi Football Association 9-0 in U-14 and 6-0 in U-16. Ribanshan Kyrsian stole the spotlight with a hat-trick in the U-14 clash.

Hosts Nongstoin maintained their winning form in Zone D, defeating Mawkyrwat District Sports Association 3-0 and 2-0 in U-14 and U-16 respectively. Both Nongstoin and Ri-Bhoi now boast maximum points in each age group.

Pyndengumiong District Sports Association's U-14 team joined the perfect start club, edging out Tyrsad Area Sports Association 2-0 in Zone D. However, their U-16 squad stumbled, losing 4-0 to Tyrsad.

Zone A's U-16 action kicked off with a bang as Williamnagar District Sports Association outgunned hosts Tura District Football Association 6-2. Vrickan N Sangma notched the category's first hat-trick of the season.

In the U-14 category of Zone A, North Garo Hills District Sports Association demolished Baghmara District Football Association 7-0, with Negsim Ch Momin netting an impressive four goals.

Zone B saw West Jaintia District Sports Association make a strong debut, clinching a 5-1 victory in U-14 and a 1-0 win in U-16 against East Jaintia District Football Association at Jowai's Kiang Nangbah Stadium.

Laskein Block Sports Association bounced back from last week's defeat, securing a 2-0 win in U-14 against Saipung Block Sports Association. The U-16 encounter between the two ended in a 1-1 draw.