Meghalaya Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh has announced plans to address the increasing drug trafficking in the state with the Indian government. The minister attributes this surge to Meghalaya's proximity to the Golden Triangle and the ongoing unrest in neighbouring Manipur.

Lyngdoh emphasised the government's commitment to combating the drug menace, stating, they are "hell-bent" on eradicating the drug menace in the state. He plans to brief national leaders about the severity of the situation during an upcoming visit to the capital.

Addressing recent actions by NGOs apprehending drug users, Lyngdoh questioned the legality of such interventions. He cautioned against actions that contravene the law, warning they could be self-defeating and fail to withstand legal scrutiny.

The minister highlighted the government's proactive approach, including the DREAM mission led by the Chief Minister. This initiative marks the first time the Department of Social Welfare has actively engaged in anti-narcotics campaigns, previously the domain of law enforcement.

Lyngdoh also revealed that many dorbar shnongs (local governing bodies) are forming Village Defense Parties (VDPs) to tackle drug issues at the community level. He explained that the establishment of VDPs, especially in high-risk areas, would provide a legal framework for community action and reduce potential legal complications for local leaders.