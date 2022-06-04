Local employees of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) toll plaza at Pahammawlei in Ri Bhoi District took to the streets on Thursday to demand the immediate removal of the toll plaza manager for alleged highhandedness and misbehaviour toward the plaza's local employees.

Employees, particularly women, claimed that one Gagiur Rahman, Manager of the M. B. Consortium company had been misbehaving with local employees and making false accusations on numerous occasions, which they could no longer tolerate.

Over 20 to 30 employees of the Pahammawlei toll plaza went on strike and staged a dharna at the plaza office on Thursday evening. Later, police from the Ri Bhoi District arrived on the scene to assess the situation and prevent any untoward incidents.

In a statement to the media, Kyrngun Sylliang, a representative of Lumjingshai Pahammawlei, and Jayan Sylliang, the plaza's local director, slammed the Manager's actions and backed the employees' demand for the Manager's immediate removal.