Mominin has retaliated, accusing party leader and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma of being insensitive to the sentiments of the state's people and giving land to Assam days after the NPP's sitting MLA from Phulbari, SG Esmatur Mominin, was sidelined and the party announced former Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Speaker and former Congress leader, AT Mondol as its candidate from the constituency for the 2023 Assembly.

"I had no desire to leave the party. Some of this government's activities irritated me. From 1972 to 2018, there has been a persistent problem existing with regards to the border issue. All of the previous chief ministers tried to solve the border problem, but when they realized that some important villages had to be given to Assam in order to do so, they didn't because they had to give Assam land in Meghalaya. But our current chief minister didn't care about the Garos or the people of Meghalaya; twelve villages were given to Assam", Mominin said while speaking to media.

He further alleged, “there is 700 bighas of land that has been sold to an agency in Delhi. As per my information, the District Council is involved in this but NPP is also part of the Council. I am hurt for the manner in which sentiments of Meghalayans are being hurt,” he said.

Mominin informed him that he might join TMC, and that he would make a decision before January 10 about it.

When asked if he is concerned about the NPP candidate, Mominin stated that he anticipates a contest and has faith in the constituents for whom he has labored day and night. NPP will face difficulties as well. Mominin stated, "I hope to win by a large margin."

Before joining the NPP, Mominin, who was born into a Bengali Muslim family, worked as a teacher. He had defeated 3-time MLA Abu Taher Mondol of Congress in 2018 to win the Phulbari seat.

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