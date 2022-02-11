SHILLONG: Meghalaya has already began the task of appointing an interlocutor after proscribed outfit Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) expressed its willingness to sit down for talks with the government.

Addressing media persons on Wednesday, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma referred to the HNLC’s statement in the media and said that the government has already started considering options to appoint as interlocutor.

Sangma said that the government is looking to appoint an interlocutor with enough experience and understanding of the subject.

The CM added that the government is awaiting a formal letter from the outfit expressing their desire of holding talks without any conditions.

Once the state government receives an official communication from the group, it will move the Centre to initiate the process.

The HNLC on Tuesday issued a statement saying it was ready to talk within the ambit of the Indian Constitution and without any preconditions.

The outfit, however, said the Standstill Agreement and the Instrument of Accession should not be included in the talks.

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