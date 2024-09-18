Meghalaya's healthcare system is grappling with a severe shortage of medical professionals, particularly specialist doctors. The state government is now taking steps to address this issue by enforcing bond agreements for students who pursue MBBS degrees through state-sponsored quotas.

Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh emphasised the critical need for medical graduates to return and serve in Meghalaya after completing their studies. The government plans to take action against those who fail to comply with their service agreements, aiming to bolster the state's medical workforce.

The shortage is particularly acute for specialist positions, which have remained largely unchanged since 1972 despite significant growth in healthcare facilities. Lyngdoh stressed the importance of increasing sanctioned posts for both doctors and nurses to meet the expanding healthcare demands of the state.

To address these challenges, the government is exploring negotiations with the central government and other states where Meghalayan students study medicine.

With 95-96 medical seats allocated to the state and increasing competition due to improved NEET exam performance, ensuring the return of qualified professionals has become a top priority.