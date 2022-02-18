SHILLONG: Two labourers from Assam are reported to have “died of asphyxiation while working deep inside a coal mine” in the Shallang area of West Khasi Hills in Meghalaya.

The deceased have been identified as Ainuddin Ali (28), a resident of number 3 Malibari village, and Sukur Ali (30), a resident of Botiamari village.

Both villages fall under the Boko area of Kamrup district, which shares a border with West Khasi Hills district.