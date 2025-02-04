The Sub Divisional Officer (Electoral) of Sohra Civil Sub Division has set up a round-the-clock control room following the announcement of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) election.

Residents can now report election-related complaints or seek information by calling 7627948910. The control room aims to ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming polls in the region.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner (Electoral) has directed all local headmen and sirdars under the Sohra Sub Division to widely circulate this information among residents. The Sub Divisional Public Relations Officer has also been tasked with ensuring broad public awareness of this facility.

The establishment of this control room marks one of the first administrative steps taken by the Meghalaya government in preparation for the KHADC elections, demonstrating their commitment to maintaining electoral transparency and accessibility.