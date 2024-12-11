The Meghalaya Cricket Association has shortlisted 26 names to undergo final selection trials for the state U-23 women's team.

U-23 players had participated in selection matches along with the senior women in Jagiroad, Assam, earlier this year and the shortlist has been made based on the performances in these games.

The final selection-cum-prepatory camp for the BCCI's U-23 Women's T20 Trophy 2024-25 will be held on 14 to 16 December at the MCA Ground in Polo, Shillong. Players should present themselves on 13 December in Shillong. The reporting time on the first day of the camp the following day will be 7 am.

Shortlisted players: Blaridahun Dkhar, Smillin N Sangma, Aanchal Singh, Sistilin Ryntathiang, Saradafica Kharbani, Suruti Kumari Ray, Rikmanchi Sangma, Aribajanai Mynsong, Ankita Sharma, Neelam Roy, Emisakani Warjri, Indariakor Kharwanniang, Ibajanai Wanniang, Dubleen D Nengnong, Evanki Passah, Ridahun Nongsiej, Rubi Chettri, Monica L Phawa, Monycable Marbaniang, Fullnessy Mawlong, Darisha Wahlang, Lanosha Diengdoh, Mercia Able Dhar, Teiiameris Wahlang, Mansi Anand, Ritreki Pohshna