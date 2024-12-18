Four men from the Jirang region in Ri-Bhoi lost their lives in a tragic road accident last night, December 16 when a truck they were travelling in veered off a hilly road and plunged into a ravine. Another individual sustained injuries in the incident.

The accident occurred in the Mynnar Jirang area, claiming the lives of Edward Nongkhlaw, Teilor Nongphlang, and Francis Warjri, all residents of Iewsohksang village, and Bankerlang Khyllait from Jirang. The lone survivor, Benedic Syiem, is currently undergoing treatment in Shillong.

The truck, heavily loaded with firewood, fell approximately 200 metres into a ravine while the men were returning from transporting the cargo. They had intended to offload the firewood at a nearby location.

Authorities have shifted the bodies of the deceased to Nongpoh Civil Hospital for post-mortem examinations and other formalities.

Meanwhile, Jirang MLA Sosthenes Sohtun visited the bereaved families today, offering condolences and assistance to the family.





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