Meghalaya: 80 individuals categorised as protected persons, CM Sangma reports
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma declares 80 individuals as protected persons to enhance security. The move is part of a broader strategy to address safety concerns in the state
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Meghalaya: 80 individuals categorised as protected persons, CM Sangma reports
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma informed the Assembly that 80 individuals have been categorised as Protected Persons by the State Security Categorization Committee.
Breaking down the security categories, Sangma revealed that two persons receive Z Plus category protection, ten are under Z category, 17 under Y category, and 51 under X category security.
Currently, there are no individuals under the Y Plus category.
This information was provided in response to a question from MLA Heavingstone Kharpran during today's budget session, offering insight into the state's security allocation for public figures and officials deemed to require protection.
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