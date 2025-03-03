Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma informed the Assembly that 80 individuals have been categorised as Protected Persons by the State Security Categorization Committee.

Breaking down the security categories, Sangma revealed that two persons receive Z Plus category protection, ten are under Z category, 17 under Y category, and 51 under X category security.

Currently, there are no individuals under the Y Plus category.

This information was provided in response to a question from MLA Heavingstone Kharpran during today's budget session, offering insight into the state's security allocation for public figures and officials deemed to require protection.