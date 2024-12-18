Meghalaya put up a spirited fight in their second BCCI U-23 Men's State A Trophy match in Nagpur, but fell 95 runs short in their chase against Railways. Despite the defeat, standout performances from pacer Abhishek Kumar and skipper Kevin Christopher offered positives for the team.

Electing to field first, Meghalaya struggled to contain Railways’ openers, who laid a strong foundation with a 194-run stand for the second wicket. However, Abhishek turned the tide with a fiery spell, claiming 5/45 and dismissing three of the opposition’s top scorers, including breaking their momentum with a near hat-trick. Railways managed to post 301/9 in their 50 overs, a total that seemed less daunting thanks to Abhishek’s heroics.

Supporting him in the bowling department were Gulgul Sangma (2/53) and PM Santhosh (2/65), who chipped in with crucial breakthroughs.

Chasing 302, Meghalaya’s batters showed promise but couldn’t maintain the required run rate. Sachin Kumar (37 off 75) and Thunun Marak (24 off 38) built a 46-run partnership for the second wicket, offering some stability at the top.

Kevin Christopher led from the front with a well-constructed 52 off 73 balls, hitting six boundaries. His 57-run partnership with Josiah Momin, who contributed a brisk 36 off 43 with five fours and a six, kept Meghalaya’s hopes alive. However, regular wickets and the mounting run rate derailed their chase, and the team was restricted to 206/9 in their 50 overs.

Meghalaya will look to bounce back in their third match against Baroda on Thursday, having lost their opener to Maharashtra earlier in the tournament.