Meghalaya's Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister Comingone Ymbon has announced a series of measures to combat rising prices of essential commodities in the state. Speaking in response to a call attention motion moved by VPP MLA Ardent M Basaiawmoit in the autumn session of the state assembly on August 29, Ymbon highlighted the government's multifaceted approach to addressing this pressing issue.

"The department remains committed to protecting the interests of consumers by ensuring the availability of essential commodities at reasonable prices," Ymbon stated. He emphasised the importance of regular retail price reviews in developing effective market intervention strategies.

A key focus of the government's efforts has been on preventing unfair trade practices. The minister reported a significant increase in enforcement actions, with the number of raids conducted under relevant legislation rising from 79 in 2021-22 to 274 in 2023-24.

"These efforts demonstrate the government's commitment to curbing malpractices and ensuring that essential commodities are available to all citizens at fair prices," Ymbon explained.

The government is implementing the Prevention of Black-marketing of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act 1980 and the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. These laws grant the department powers to detain individuals engaged in activities detrimental to the supply of essential goods.

Ymbon also stressed the importance of collaboration, stating, "Through continuous monitoring, strict enforcement, and collaboration with both state and national agencies, we are confident that the measures undertaken will help mitigate the impact of price rises on the people of the state."

While acknowledging that price rises are influenced by various factors, the minister assured the assembly that his department is working closely with districts, sub-divisions, and all stakeholders to address the issue. The government's approach aims to protect vulnerable sections of society from the adverse effects of price fluctuations.