The month-long stir called by the contractual teachers in Meghalaya demanding their immediate reinstatement have been withdrawn on October 7 evening after a Supreme Court, although talks with the state government continue to be deadlocked.

The month-long sit-in protest and indefinite hunger strike by the contractual teachers in front of the state secretariat were called off after Birbor Riangtem, leader of the Meghalaya Government Lower Primary Contractual Teachers' Association (MGLPCTA) announced on October 7 about the Supreme Court order.

Birbor said that the protest was called off in response to an order by the Apex court instructing the state government to allow contractual teachers to take the Meghalaya Teachers Eligibility Test (MTET).

Hundreds of contractual teachers were protesting under the leadership of MGLPCTA, which has petitioned the Supreme Court. Nine of its members who took part in the hunger strike that began on September 26 were admitted to the hospital.

Hundreds of agitating teachers of various government schools stormed into the secretariat on October 6, following which the police had to resort to the use of tear gas to disperse them.

Many people condemned the use of tear gas and the alleged lathi charges against the teachers. City Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem responded to criticism by saying, "We had to use light force and burst tear shells to stop the agitators from assaulting the secretariat, where Section 144 CrPC is in effect."