The Meghalaya government has launched a coordinated effort to tackle the bud rot disease affecting areca nut trees, with Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh highlighting a multi-agency response during the Budget Session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

The minister detailed a collaborative approach involving multiple agencies, noting, "The Directorate of Horticulture has collaborated with ICAR, KVKs, MBMA and scientists of CPCRI Kahikuchi, Assam and Kasargod, Kerala."

Responding to queries from MLA Rupa M Marak, Lyngdoh confirmed that the department is aware of the disease in Dadenggre and Rongram Blocks, where 209 and 467 farmers, respectively, have been affected.

"Farmers are being sensitised on the bud rot disease and its control measures including burning the affected plants, crop diversification and good sanitation in the plantation areas," Lyngdoh stated.

As part of the response, an advisory leaflet outlining preventive and remedial measures has been prepared for distribution to affected farmers, marking a crucial step in containing the spread of the disease that threatens this vital cash crop.