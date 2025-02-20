Leading experts from India and the UK gathered at IIM Shillong to explore artificial intelligence solutions for climate challenges, marking a significant step in bilateral climate action cooperation.

The two-day workshop, organised by the British High Commission, IIM Shillong, and the Government of Meghalaya, focused on developing AI-driven approaches to protect vulnerable ecosystems and advance climate science in the region.

British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming highlighted the workshop's importance in combining UK's technical expertise with India's regional knowledge to protect communities and work toward net-zero goals.

The initiative builds on the broader UK-India Technology Security Initiative, which aims to establish a joint center for AI focusing on climate, sustainability, finance, cybersecurity, and healthcare, according to Joshua Bamford, Head of Tech and Innovation Team at the British High Commission India.

Local officials emphasized the urgent need for such collaboration. Dr Albert Chiang from the Meghalaya Basin Development Authority pointed to the region's increasingly fragile ecosystem, citing problems with erratic rainfall and watershed degradation. He stressed that AI-driven local data analysis would be crucial for developing effective climate solutions.

The workshop brought together experts from prestigious institutions including the UK Met Office, University College London, University of Leeds, and University of Oxford. Indian participation included representatives from IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, CUSAT, and various government ministries.

Technical sessions covered climate challenges specific to Northeast India, UK's experience with AI-driven climate modeling, and recent Indian innovations in the field. The workshop aims to translate these discussions into actionable climate policies in the coming months.

The event emerged from preliminary discussions held in July 2024 and has since evolved into a platform for knowledge exchange between key global stakeholders in climate science and policy-making.