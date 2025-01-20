The Meghalaya government has announced the recipients of three prestigious police medals to be awarded during the upcoming Meghalaya Day celebrations on January 21.

Fourteen officers will receive the Governor's Police Medal for Outstanding Service, including Superintendent of Police Billygraham R Marak and Additional Superintendent Priyanka W. Sangma from the West Garo Hills region. Recipients serve across various divisions, from traffic control to battalion command and specialised units.

The Chief Minister's Police Medal for Outstanding Service will be presented to twelve officers, with Superintendent Vikash Kumar, IPS, of South West Garo Hills leading the list. The awardees represent diverse roles including criminal investigation, check post supervision, and battalion operations.

Additionally, four firefighters will be honoured with the Chief Minister's Disaster Response Medal, recognising their exceptional service in emergency response. Leading Firemen Deibormitre Lamare and Biswajit G. Sangma are among those selected for this distinction.

The awards, announced through a notification signed by R. Rapthap, IAS, Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, acknowledge exemplary service across the state's law enforcement and emergency response sectors.

These honours coincide with Meghalaya's State Day celebrations, marking another year since the region achieved statehood. The medals reflect the government's recognition of officers who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to public safety and service.