Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced a significant financial commitment of Rs 15.37 crore for the construction of an Indigenous Culture Centre during the traditional Shad Suk Mynsiem festival on A.

"The Government is sanctioning ₹15.37 crore for the construction of an Indigenous Culture Centre of Seng Khasi," Sangma wrote on Twitter.

The announcement came as the Chief Minister participated in the Shad Suk Mynsiem, a centuries-old thanksgiving dance festival that showcases the rich cultural heritage of the Khasi tribe. The event featured approximately 800 male and 600 female dancers adorned in traditional attire performing to indigenous music.

The dancers' movements symbolise specific gender roles within Khasi society—women representing nurturers who carry forward clan lineage in this matrilineal community, while men embody the role of protectors.

The Seng Khasi organisation has been instrumental in preserving indigenous Khasi traditions and religious practices against external influences. This new funding represents a major investment in cultural preservation efforts for one of Northeast India's prominent tribal communities.