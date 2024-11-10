The Meghalaya Cricket Association has selected a 15-member squad to compete in the BCCI U-15 Women’s One Day Trophy, set for November 21-29 in Odisha. Following rigorous trials and age verification via the BCCI-mandated TW-3 bone test, the chosen players are currently participating in a two-week preparatory camp in Nongkhrah, Ri-Bhoi.

The squad, captained by Jennifer Fancon with Deijiana M Sangma as vice-captain, is set to depart for Odisha on November 18. Key players include wicketkeeper Rafinia Ryntathiang and all-rounders Leeny Rai and Namesha A Marak, who will bring depth to the team’s lineup.

Meghalaya U-15 girls squad: Jennifer Fancon (Captain), Deijiana M Sangma (Vice-Captain), Rafinia Ryntathiang (Wicketkeeper), Leeny Rai, Namesha A Marak, Sweetcymary Khongthang, Banchilla R Marak, Sharaisuk Marpna, Adalyn Fedelia Lyngkhoi, Joanna Pyngrope, Diya Biswa, Anniba Aiyosha D Sangma, Priya, Isha Ray, Bijime Ch Momin

Standbys: Rijanailang Peinlang, Eliza Lyngdoh, Beneros D Shira, Evanrihun Sohshang, Reavydaysha Lyngkhoi

The team aims to make a strong impression in the tournament, drawing on their preparation and teamwork fostered in the selection camp.