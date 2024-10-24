The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya apprehended four suspected drug traffickers and seized heroin worth thousands of rupees during a raid in Umsohsun area on Wednesday evening.

Police intercepted the suspects near Sadar Police Station jurisdiction, recovering 19.4 grams of heroin concealed in two soap boxes.

Those arrested include Suraj Masih, 25, from Punjabi Line, along with three women from Oakland area - Altima Khatoon, 27, Gulasha Begum, 30, and Jumila Khatoon, 28.

Officers also seized five mobile phones and cash amounting to Rs 81,610, believed to be proceeds from drug sales.

The arrests mark the latest success in ANTF's crackdown on narcotics trafficking in Meghalaya's capital region. Police sources say investigations are ongoing to uncover potential links to larger drug networks.