Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong has stated that the state government will reconvene discussions on the long-delayed border talks with Assam to address the unresolved issues.

Speaking to reporters, Tynsong said that the chief ministers of Assam and Meghalaya are expected to soon initiate the second phase of border talks to resolve the interstate boundary issues.

The border talks will address six sensitive areas of difference, including Langpih, Borduar, Deshdoomreah, Block I-II, Psiar-Khanduli, and Nongwah-Mawtamur.

Earlier, the talks were put on hold after the Meghalaya government extended the deadline for its three Regional Committees to submit reports until December 31, 2024.

An official notification from Meghalaya's Home Department states that the postponement of the report submission deadline was made to allow authorities more time to deliberate on the issues and assess the progress.

The second phase of the border talks will include a joint visit by both Meghalaya and Assam to the disputed areas in the Langpih sector, after which further steps would be taken to resolve the issues.