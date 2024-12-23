A fatal auto-rickshaw accident on National Highway 6 has claimed one life and left three others injured in Ri-Bhoi district's Umsawnongkharai area.

Stom Siangshai, 37, from Pahamriniai village, died when an auto-rickshaw overturned at a sharp curve around 8:30 am Sunday. The driver and two other passengers sustained injuries in the crash.

Police officials report the auto-rickshaw, registered as ML10B 6460, was en route to Quinine village when the driver lost control at high speed. The injured were immediately transported to Umsning Community Health Centre for treatment.

Nongpoh Police have seized the vehicle and launched an investigation. Siangshai's body has been transferred to Nongpoh Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.