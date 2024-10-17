A Bangladeshi national was apprehended on October 15, while attempting to smuggle sugar across the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district. The Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted the smuggling operation during a routine patrol.

Troops from the 4th Battalion BSF spotted suspicious activity near the international boundary, observing several individuals carrying headloads. Upon confrontation, most of the smugglers fled, using the dense vegetation and rugged terrain to their advantage. However, one man was captured.

The apprehended smuggler was identified as Md. Hussain Ahmad, a resident of Sylhet District in Bangladesh. He was found in possession of multiple bags of sugar intended for illegal transport into Bangladesh.

BSF officials transferred Ahmad and the confiscated goods to the Pynursla Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.