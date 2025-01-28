The Meghalaya government has prohibited carrying cash exceeding Rs 50,000 without valid documentation during the upcoming Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council elections, according to an order issued Friday.

The directive, signed by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Mark A Challam, aims to ensure free and fair elections by implementing strict measures under Section 163 of the BHNSS, 2023.

"Wall writings, pasting of poster/paper in any form or erecting and displaying of cut-outs, hoardings and banners on any public property causing disfigurement/defacement of such buildings/properties without permission from appropriate authorities" have also been banned, the order states.

The restrictions will remain in force throughout the election period. Violators will be prosecuted under Section 3 of the Benami Transaction Act, 2023 and other relevant laws.

The order specifically emphasises compliance with the Model Code of Conduct by all political parties and candidates. Officials can modify or revoke these restrictions based on circumstances, but interested parties must approach proper authorities through appropriate channels for any changes.