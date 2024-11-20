Gaurav Narleng’s impressive knock of 95 set the tone for Meghalaya’s resilient performance against Delhi on the first day of their U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy Elite Group A match at the MCA Ground, Polo. Batting first, the hosts ended the day at 239/7 after 98 overs.

Meghalaya struggled early, losing wickets at 44/4 and 75/5, but a determined sixth-wicket stand between Gaurav and Kshitij Singhania rescued the innings. Gaurav hit 19 boundaries in his 171-ball effort before being dismissed by Dhanya Nakra (1/19). Kshitij remained unbeaten on 52, anchoring the innings with 202 balls faced, while adding a solid 54-run stand with Angkit Tamang (22 not out) for the eighth wicket.

Delhi’s Udhav Mohan stood out with figures of 3/72, leading his side’s bowling attack. Despite Delhi's early breakthroughs, Meghalaya’s batsmen showed commendable resolve, a positive shift following heavy defeats in their previous matches against Chandigarh and Odisha.

Before play began, the Meghalaya Cricket Association honoured match officials and Delhi's team members with mementoes. The occasion also marked a warm reunion with Delhi coach Yogesh Nagar, who had previously represented Meghalaya as a guest player in 2018-19.