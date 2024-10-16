Brother Eric D'Souza, affectionately known as "Dasu," was laid to rest today at the Laitumkhrah Catholic Cemetery in Shillong. The funeral ceremony drew a large crowd of former students, colleagues, and dignitaries, including Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

Brother D'Souza, who passed away on Sunday, October 14 at the age of 74, was renowned for his transformative impact on students' lives during his tenure at St. Edmund's School in Shillong and St. Columba's School in Delhi.

Speaking at the funeral ceremony, Brother D'Souza's sister offered a poignant tribute: "I stand here as a representative of Dasu's second family, with his first being the Irish Christian Brothers, Providence, his students, and everyone here in Shillong. Over the last few days, we have witnessed an overwhelming outpouring of affection, love, and dedication. It speaks of a man who made a significant impact."

She added, "I am grateful that Dasu is being laid to rest here in Shillong, a place he called home. I wish this were one of his pranks and that he would get up and walk, but he has been called by his maker, and go he must."

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, a former student of Brother D'Souza, shared personal memories in a video message: "He was not just a teacher; he was more of a friend to most of the students. He connected with us in many ways, not just through the content of what was being taught but by building the character of each individual. That is what made him so special."

Sangma recalled, "When I was in Class 9, he was my class teacher. I had a habit of going to class slightly early, and Dasu would also be there. We often sat down and talked, which gave us the chance to connect."

The funeral Mass was conducted by Archbishop Victor Lyngdoh of Shillong, with numerous bishops, priests, and both past and present students in attendance. Brother D'Souza's legacy extends beyond the classroom, as he was also the founder of Providence School, an institution dedicated to educating underprivileged children.

His influence reached far beyond Shillong, touching the lives of students who went on to achieve fame, including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Khan had previously credited Brother D'Souza as "the guiding light" of his life and "the only man" he looked up to after his parents.