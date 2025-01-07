A business dispute turned deadly in Tura's Super Market Ground when a 24-year-old man fatally attacked his uncle with a dao on Tuesday morning, police said.

Minurul Islam of Hajirhat, Sukchar South Salmara, Assam, allegedly assaulted his uncle Jaha Uddin around 11:30 am. Uddin, originally from Singimari, Assam, had been living in a rented house in Tura's Risipara area.

Police rushed to Tura Bazar after receiving reports of a fight. Uddin was taken to Tura Civil Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Both men were betelnut traders, and preliminary investigations suggest the murder stemmed from a business-related argument. Police have arrested Islam and launched a detailed investigation into the incident.