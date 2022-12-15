BJP State president Ernest Mawrie said that the party is still waiting for the call of the central leadership on his recent claims that the BJP will pull out of the MDA government once the State delegation of the BJP met with the party leaders in Delhi.

“This subject matter has been entrusted to the central leadership and it is their call”, said Mawrie in a press conference here on December 15.

Mawrie informed that this matter has been the subject of talking in several meetings with the National Office Bearers where Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself was present in that meetings on December 6 and 7.

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He also informed that recently there was a meeting in discussing the matter with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with the national president JP Nanda and other national party leaders.

On asked if it is too late to draw support, Mawrie deferred to may any comment stating that the decision is with the central leaders.

It may be mentioned that the BJP in Meghalaya has threatened to pull out of the MDA government from September 4 when its National Vice-President and party's Meghalaya in-charge M. Chuba Ao informed that the party is likely to withdraw its support from the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government within a month.