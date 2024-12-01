As Meghalaya's North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) awaits the inquiry report from the two-member committee established by the Education Department, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state has voiced its support for the students and faculty demanding the removal of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla from his position.

The announcement followed a meeting which was held between the state BJP, led by Cabinet Minister Alexander L Hek and Governor CH Vijayashankar.

Speaking to reporters, the BJP informed that the decision pertaining to issues at the university must be involved in the best interest of students and faculty.

It was also informed that VC Shukla's ouster was discussed during the meet.

As students, teachers and the faculty at the university are anticipating the report amid unresolved issues, the Ministry of Education, Government of India gave its two-member inquiry committee, which was dispatched to Meghalaya's North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) to investigate alleged administrative failures, 15-day extension to submit its report.

DK Himanshu, the Under Secretary to the Government of India, in a letter to the Chairman of the Inquiry Committee, informed that the panel had sought an additional 15 days to submit its report, a request that has been approved by the competent authority.