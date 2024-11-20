After the Conrad K Sangma-led National People's Party (NPP) withdrew its support from the BJP-led government in Manipur, the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled out the possibility of NPP ending its alliance with the party in Meghalaya.

Speaking to reporters, Tura MDC and state BJP leader Bernard N. Marak stated that the NPP is unlikely to end its alliance, as such a move would cause the coalition to collapse, raising concerns about how the government would function thereafter.

Earlier, CM Sangma expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation in Manipur, stating that despite various efforts from both the central and state governments to restore normalcy, the situation has only worsened over the past week.

CM Sangma had emphasised that the NPP’s approach was never politically motivated but aimed at ensuring peace and stability in the region.

"The lack of confidence in the system and the absence of trust-building measures have led to a situation where actions are not yielding positive results. In light of this, and after observing the situation worsen without improvement, we have lost complete confidence in Biren Singh's leadership. In such circumstances, we cannot continue our support," Sangma had stated.