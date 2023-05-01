In a recent development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President, Ernest Mawrie, has clarified that the term of the state party president is three years and not two years, as claimed by BJP MLA and Cabinet Minister AL Hek. The latter had demanded party president election, but Mawrie has stated that since the National President JP Nadda's term has been extended until June 2024, they cannot hold any party election.

Mawrie has explained that the statement given by Hek is his personal statement and that the term of the state party president is three years and not two years. He has also mentioned that his term had ended, and this year there was a National Executive Committee held in Delhi where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the extension of the term of JP Nadda till June 24, 2024.

"Until and unless the centre announces the election for the national president, we cannot hold elections so Hek is wrong with his statement," said Mawrie. He also recalled how Hek was also party president from 2003-2006, which was a three-year term and not two years.

The clarification from Mawrie comes amidst the ongoing tussle within the BJP leadership in the state. The BJP MLA and Cabinet Minister Hek had earlier demanded party president election, citing the end of Mawrie's term