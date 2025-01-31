The Meghalaya government announced sweeping reforms on January 30 to strengthen rural financial inclusion, including the establishment of a new cooperative society aimed at empowering over 500,000 Self-Help Group (SHG) members across the state.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma revealed that the newly approved Kong Pla Tangka Cooperative Society will serve as an apex institution for women's SHGs, providing enhanced financial services and access to capital through a cooperative model.

"The SHG network has witnessed remarkable growth since 2018, expanding from 4,000 groups to 51,674, with membership surging from 40,000 to 520,000," Sangma said. "This network now manages a capital flow of Rs 1,000 crore in the rural economy."

The cabinet also approved raising the Meghalaya Contingency Fund to Rs 1,000 crore and passed amendments to four critical service rules, addressing administrative bottlenecks in various departments including accounts, local fund audit, electricity regulation, and food and civil supplies.

In a separate development, the cabinet appointed Col Darryl Hopkins (Retd.) as Director of Sainik Welfare, succeeding Col GK Rai whose term has expired. Hopkins was selected from a shortlist of four candidates recommended by the Selection Committee.