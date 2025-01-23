Meghalaya: Border guards India and Bangladesh foster peace in landmark meeting
Indian and Bangladeshi border forces recently convened in Meghalaya to discuss cross-border crime and other issues. The meeting aimed to enhance cooperation and ensure regional stability
Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) commanders convened a critical sector-level coordination meeting on January 22, near the international border in Meghalaya, signalling a renewed commitment to regional stability.
The meeting brought together BSF's Manoj Kumar Barnwal, DIG Sector HQ Shillong, and BGB's Md. Saiful Islam Chowdhury, Deputy Director General from Sylhet, to address complex border management challenges.
Diplomatic discussions centred on the Coordinated Border Management Plan, exploring strategies to enhance bilateral security cooperation and maintain regional tranquillity. Both commanders demonstrated a shared vision of resolving cross-border issues through dialogue and mutual understanding.
The engagement underlines the growing trust between India and Bangladesh, marking a significant step towards sustainable regional security. Commanders agreed to conduct regular coordination meetings, reinforcing their commitment to peaceful border management and collaborative relations.
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