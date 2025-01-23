Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) commanders convened a critical sector-level coordination meeting on January 22, near the international border in Meghalaya, signalling a renewed commitment to regional stability.

The meeting brought together BSF's Manoj Kumar Barnwal, DIG Sector HQ Shillong, and BGB's Md. Saiful Islam Chowdhury, Deputy Director General from Sylhet, to address complex border management challenges.

Diplomatic discussions centred on the Coordinated Border Management Plan, exploring strategies to enhance bilateral security cooperation and maintain regional tranquillity. Both commanders demonstrated a shared vision of resolving cross-border issues through dialogue and mutual understanding.

The engagement underlines the growing trust between India and Bangladesh, marking a significant step towards sustainable regional security. Commanders agreed to conduct regular coordination meetings, reinforcing their commitment to peaceful border management and collaborative relations.