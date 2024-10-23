Border officials from India and Bangladesh met Tuesday to enhance cross-border security coordination in the northeastern region. The high-level talks took place at Border Outpost Mahenderganj in India's South West Garo Hills.

BSF Deputy Inspector General Lalit Mohan Sharma and BGB Deputy Director General Sarkar Mohammd Mostafir led their respective delegations in discussions focused on implementing the Coordinated Border Management Plan.

The commanders reviewed existing security protocols and explored ways to boost cooperation along the shared border. Both sides emphasised the need for swift execution of newly agreed measures.

The meeting highlighted the growing collaboration between the border forces of both nations, building on their established framework for joint border management and security operations.

The talks concluded with both parties expressing commitment to strengthen the bilateral security partnership through enhanced coordination and regular dialogue.